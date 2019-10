Oct 1 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* INVESTS FURTHER IN ITS AEROSPACE PREPREG CAPABILITY AT GERMAN SITE IN KASSEL AND WILL CLOSE ZULLWIL PLANT, SWITZERLAND IN H2 2021

* CLOSING COSTS AT ZULLWIL SITE WILL AMOUNT TO A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION AMOUNT IN CHF

BY CLOSURE DATE IN 2021, GURIT WILL BE LOOKING FOR BEST POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS FOR AFFECTED WORKFORCE OF CURRENTLY AROUND 30 EMPLOYEES IN ZULLWIL