April 15 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* GURIT REPORTS NET SALES OF 136.1 MILLION CHF IN Q1/2020

* OPERATES UNDER A GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING AROUND 600 CHF MILLION OF NET SALES WITH AN 8.5-11% OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN FOR 2020

* THIS GUIDANCE IS UNDER CAVEAT THAT CORONA PANDEMIC WILL NOT AFFECT OUR BUSINESS WITH MORE THAN ONE FULL MONTH OF EFFECT WHEREVER AROUND GLOBE WE ARE UNDER ITS IMPACT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)