Aug 21 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* GURIT SIGNS MATERIALS SUPPLY CONTRACTS WITH GLOBALLY LEADING WIND OEMS

* GURIT HOLDING AG - CONTRACTS WILL SUPPORT ORGANIC GROWTH IN 2020/21 AND EXPECTED TO DELIVER NET SALES OF CHF 200 MILLION OVER RESPECTIVE CONTRACT PERIODS

* GURIT- IN ORDER TO FULFIL CONTRACTED, ANTICIPATED MARKET DEMAND, CO INVESTS IN 2 PET-EXTRUDERS, IN ADDITION TO THREE EXISTING ONES IN ITALY AND CHINA