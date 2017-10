Aug 11 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES AEROSPACE QUALIFICATION

* EXPECTS SHORT-TERM REVENUE POTENTIAL OF QUALIFICATION TO BE IN LOW SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION SWISS FRANCS RANGE

* MID- TO LONG-TERM, PRODUCT LISTING HAS POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION SWISS FRANCS REVENUES ON TOP OF EXISTING AEROSPACE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)