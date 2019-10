Oct 29 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG:

* GURIT TO CLOSE ITS AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION SITE IN HUNGARY MID-2020

* SHUT-DOWN COST IS ESTIMATED AT A LOW SINGLE DIGIT MILLION AMOUNT AFFECTING YEARS 2019 AND 2020.

* IS IN CONTACT WITH CUSTOMERS TO RE-ASSIGN RESIDUAL PRODUCTION ORDERS TO OTHER SUPPLIERS.