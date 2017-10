Oct 3 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG

* ‍GURIT TRANSFERS UK PREPREG BUSINESS TO GURIT SPAIN BY 2018​

* ‍RESTRUCTURING COST OF CHF 3.1 MILLION IN 2017 AND CHF 0.8 MILLION IN 2018​

* ‍STAFFING REDUCTION OF AROUND 70 FTE IN UK​

* ‍COMPLETION OF TRANSFER BY SUMMER 2018​

