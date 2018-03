March 26 (Reuters) - GURKTALER AG:

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED EXTERNAL REVENUE 0.644 MILLION EUR, + 2.7%

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED RESULT OF AROUND EUR 1.5 MILLION (EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO)

* SEES POSITIVE SALES SHIFTS INTO THE CURRENT 2017/2018 MARKETING YEAR

* SEES 18/19 SLIGHT GROWTH IN LEASING INCOME COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR OF 2.7%