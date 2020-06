June 25 (Reuters) - Gusbourne PLC:

* GUSBOURNE PLC - FY NET REVENUE* GROWTH OF 31% (2018: 26%)

* GUSBOURNE PLC - TRADING IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, WITH REVENUE PERFORMANCE AHEAD OF DIRECTORS’ EXPECTATIONS

* GUSBOURNE PLC - IN JUNE 2020 WE ENTERED INTO A £10.5 MILLION ASSET-BASED LENDING FACILITY WITH PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES UK