April 9 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc:

* ACHIEVES STRONG PRODUCTION OF 38,500 OUNCES OF GOLD AND GENERATES US$50M OF REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; FULL FIRST QUARTER RESULTS RELEASED ON APRIL 30, 2018

* SOLD 38,100 OUNCES OF GOLD AT AN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE OF $1,333 PER OUNCE FROM AURORA GOLD MINE IN QUARTER

* GRADE AND GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE WEIGHED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR