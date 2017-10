Oct 5 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc

* Guyana goldfields Inc produces 41,000 oz Au in Q3 2017

* Gold production was as-expected for quarter according to 2017 mine plan

* In Q3 ended September 30, 2017, mill processed an average of 6,170 tonnes per day

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - company is on track to meet lower end of its annual production guidance of 160,000 - 180,000 ounces of gold for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: