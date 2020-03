March 18 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc:

* . PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE, INCLUDING IMPACT OF GUYANA TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS - HAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT AT ITS 100% OWNED AURORA GOLD MINE LOCATED IN GUYANA, SOUTH AMERICA

* HAVE NO CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES AMONGST CO'S WORKFORCE