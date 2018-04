BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Reports Q1 2018 Results

April 30 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; SOLD 38,000 OZ AU GENERATING US$18.9M IN OPERATING CASH FLOW AND NET EARNINGS OF US$0.05 PER SHARE

* GOLD PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER OF 38,500 OUNCES WITH CASH FLOW GENERATION FROM OPERATIONS OF $18.9 MILLION

* MAINTAINING ITS ORIGINAL GUIDANCE WITH 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION STILL EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 190,000-210,000 OUNCES

* MILL THROUGHPUT ACHIEVED AVERAGING 6,720 TONNES PER DAY (“TPD”) FOR QUARTER, OF WHICH 100% WAS HARD ROCK

* PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR DUE TO MINE SEQUENCING AND INCREASED MILL THROUGHPUT