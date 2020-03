Guyana Goldfields Inc:

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC. COMMENTS ON STATEMENT OF CLAIM FILING

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS - BECOME AWARE THAT STATEMENT OF CLAIM WAS FILED TO COMMENCE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CO, SCOTT CALDWELL

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS - CLAIM IS SEEKING DAMAGES FOR SOME ALLEGED MISREPRESENTATIONS IN PUBLIC DISCLOSURE DURING DEC 14, 2017 TO OCT 30, 2019

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS SAYS INTENDS TO DEFEND CLAIM