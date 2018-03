March 9 (Reuters) - Gvc Holdings Plc:

* ‍FY CLEAN EBITDA UP 40% TO EUR 239.5M​

* ‍SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND EUR 0.175, GIVING FULL YEAR EUR 0.34​

* ‍STRONG START TO 2018 WITH NET GAMING REVENUE +16% (+18% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) UP TO 4 MARCH 2018​

* ‍FY NET GAMING REVENUE +17% TO EUR 925.6M VERSUS PRO FORMA 2016​

* ‍BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED​