BRIEF-GVC Holdings Says To Acquire 51 Pct Equity Capital Of Mars Llc

March 5 (Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc:

* SAYS AGREED TO INITIALLY ACQUIRE 51% OF EQUITY CAPITAL OF MARS LLC

* SAYS DEAL WITH A COMMITMENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 49% IN 2021

* ‍TO ACQUIRE AN INITIAL 51% OF EQUITY CAPITAL OF CRYSTALBET FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 41.3M, PLUS A WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT, TO BE SATISFIED ALL IN CASH FROM EXISTING GVC RESOURCES​

* SAYS COMPLETION EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY END OF MARCH 2018

* ‍OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT TEAM AT CRYSTALBET WILL REMAIN WITH CRYSTALBET, RETAIN FULL EQUITY SHAREHOLDINGS IN CRYSTALBET FOLLOWING INITIAL ACQUISITION​