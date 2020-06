June 11 (Reuters) - Italian filter maker GVS:

* ITALY’S MARKET WATCHDOG CONSOB APPROVES ITALIAN PROSPECTUS FOR ADMISSION OF ORDINARY SHARES OF GVS TO TRADING ON MILAN STOCK EXCHANGE

* MARKET WATCHDOG APPROVAL FOLLOWS THE ADMISSION OF THE SHARES TO LISTING ON MTA GRANTED ON JUNE 8

* GVS SAYS OFFERING FROM JUNE 11 TO JUNE 16, 2020 (Gdansk Newsroom)