BRIEF-GW Pharma Announces Unanimous Positive Result Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting

April 19 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT FOR SEIZURES IN PATIENTS WITH TWO RARE, SEVERE FORMS OF EPILEPSY

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018