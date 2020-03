March 13 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION TO THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) TO EXPAND THE USE OF EPIDYOLEX®, (CANNABIDIOL) ORAL SOLUTION, FOR THE TREATMENT OF SEIZURES ASSOCIATED WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX (TSC)