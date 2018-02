Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) ACCEPTS EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR REVIEW

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - ‍OUTCOME OF MAA REVIEW BY EMA IS EXPECTED IN Q1 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: