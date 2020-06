June 23 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT EPIDYOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) HAS BEEN RECLASSIFIED BY THE UK HOME OFFICE AS A SCHEDULE 5 DRUG

* CHANGE WILL TAKE EFFECT IMMEDIATELY IN ALL FOUR OF CONSTITUENT NATIONS OF UK - WITH NORTHERN IRELAND