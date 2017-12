Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF ADSS RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF $276 MILLION

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS- ‍WILL ISSUE 2.4 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES, REPRESENTING 28.8 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES, AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $115.00 PER ADS​