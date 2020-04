BRIEF-GW Pharmaceuticals PLC And Its U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce That Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) Oral Solution Has Been Descheduled And Is No Longer A Controlled Substance

April 6 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC AND ITS U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES, INC. ANNOUNCE THAT EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) ORAL SOLUTION HAS BEEN DESCHEDULED AND IS NO LONGER A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM UNITED STATES DEA CONFIRMING THAT EPIDIOLEX IS NO LONGER SUBJECT TO CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES ACT

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - FILED A POST-APPROVAL SUPPLEMENT WITH FDA TO REMOVE SCHEDULE V DESIGNATION FROM EPIDIOLEX