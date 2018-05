May 8 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC REPORTS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL PROGRESS

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS - EPIDIOLEX (CANNABIDIOL) NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE 26.0 CENTS

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: