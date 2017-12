BRIEF-GW Pharmaceuticals Reacquires Full Rights To Develop And Commercialize Sativex In U.S.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS REACQUIRES FULL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE SATIVEX® IN U.S.

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS - NOW REACQUIRED FULL OWNERSHIP OF DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO PRODUCT IN U.S. WITHOUT UPFRONT PAYMENT TO OTSUKA​

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍AGREED TO MAKE CONTINGENT MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO OTSUKA, FIRST OF WHICH WOULD BECOME DUE UPON FDA APPROVAL OF SATIVEX​

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - ‍TERMINATION OF PREVIOUS LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICAL CO IN RELATION TO SATIVEX IN U.S.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: