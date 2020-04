BRIEF-GWA Says Fixed Remuneration Of Board And Group Executive Will Be Reduced By 20 Percent From 1 April

April 9 (Reuters) - GWA Group Ltd:

* GWA GROUP - FIXED REMUNERATION OF BOARD AND GROUP EXECUTIVE WILL BE REDUCED BY 20 PERCENT FROM 1 APRIL 2020 THROUGH TO 30 JUNE

* GWA GROUP - SECURED AN ADDITIONAL $33 MILLION IN FACILITIES THROUGH MEMBERS OF ITS CURRENT BANKING SYNDICATE

* GWA GROUP - AUSTRALIA BUSINESS CONTINUES TO PERFORM TO EXPECTATIONS WITH TRADING TREND REMAINING IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF 24 MARCH

* GWA GROUP - LOCKDOWNS HAVE RESULTED IN DISRUPTION TO BUSINESSES IN UK AND NEW ZEALAND