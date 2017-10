BRIEF-GWG Holdings increases long-term credit facility to $300 mln

Sept 29 (Reuters) - GWG Holdings Inc

* GWG Holdings increases long-term credit facility to $300 million

* GWG Holdings Inc says increased its senior credit facility from $172 million to $300 million to cover premium payments over next decade

* GWG Holdings - terminated credit facility with DZ Bank and redeemed its outstanding series I secured notes and series A preferred stock

* GWG Holdings- 10 year credit facility amends facility to create capacity to finance future premium payments on life insurance assets in co’s portfolio ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: