* GWG HOLDINGS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $2.77

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.21

* GWG HOLDINGS - QUARTER HAD CHARGE OF $6.3 MILLION RELATED TO FAIR VALUE IMPACT OF UPDATING LIFE EXPECTANCY ESTIMATES