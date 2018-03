March 15 (Reuters) - GxP GERMAN PROPERTIES AG:

* EARNINGS AFTER TAXES OF EUR 15.5 MILLION IN FY 2017 ACCORDING TO PROVISIONAL IFRS FIGURES

* DUE TO HIGH ONE-OFF EFFECTS IN 2017 FFO TARGET OF 3.5 LN FOR 2017 WAS NOT REACHED

* FY ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME INCREASED TO EUR 10.7 MILLION