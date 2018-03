March 20 (Reuters) - Gym Group Plc:

* FY ‍REVENUE OF £91.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24.3% (2016: £73.5 MILLION)​

* FY ‍GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £28.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 23.2% (2016: £22.7 MILLION)​

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.90P PER SHARE​

* ‍EXPECT TO ACHIEVE GUIDANCE RANGE OF 15 TO 20 SITES OPENINGS FOR 2018​

* ‍NEW FINANCIAL YEAR HAS STARTED WELL AND CURRENT TRADING IS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)