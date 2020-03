BRIEF-GYM Group Says Trading In First Two Months Of Year Was In Line With Board's Expectations

March 19 (Reuters) - GYM Group PLC:

* GYM GROUP PLC - TRADING IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF YEAR WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* GYM GROUP PLC - EMERGING OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS IN LAST TWO WEEKS BEGUN TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* GYM GROUP PLC - DAILY GYM USAGE HAS STARTED TO DECREASE, NEW JOINER NUMBERS ARE MARGINALLY LOWER THAN EXPECTED, CANCELLATIONS ARE HIGHER

* GYM GROUP PLC - HAVE TAKEN A NUMBER OF ACTIONS TO REDUCE CASH OUTGOINGS, INCLUDING PAUSING PIPELINE ROLLOUT