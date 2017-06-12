FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gymboree Corp reaches agreement with term loan lenders
June 12, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gymboree Corp reaches agreement with term loan lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Gymboree Corp

* Gymboree Corp - Gymboree reaches agreement with term loan lenders; company continues to operate business as usual

* Restructuring facilitated through voluntary Chapter 11 filing will reduce debt by over $900 million

* Gymboree Corp -secured commitments for $35 million in new-money debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing from a majority of its existing term loan lenders

* Gymboree Corp - secured up to $273.5 million in additional dip financing from existing lenders under Gymboree's asset backed loan credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

