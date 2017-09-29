FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gymboree successfully completes financial restructuring
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 5:00 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Gymboree successfully completes financial restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gymboree Corp:

* Gymboree successfully completes financial restructuring

* Gymboree corp - company’s court-confirmed plan of reorganization went into effect today, September 29, 2017

* Gymboree corp - company has received an $85 million new term loan from Goldman Sachs

* Gymboree corp - Improved its financial position and established a capital structure by eliminating more than $900 million of debt​

* Gymboree corp - company has received access to a $200 million revolving credit facility from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and citizens

* Gymboree - Gymboree group’s pre-petition term loan lenders - including Searchlight, Apollo Global Management, among others are company’s new owners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
