March 24 (Reuters) - GYP Properties Ltd:

* RETAIL CENTRE IN NZ, PAKURANGA PLAZA, WILL BE CLOSED FOR NEXT FOUR WEEKS

* GROUP’S DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR REMARKABLES RESIDENCES PROJECT IN QUEENSTOWN & BELLFIELD PROJECT IN PAPAKURA WILL HALT

* - WILL TAP ONTO NZ GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 ECONOMIC RESPONSE PACKAGE MEASURES WHERE AVAILABLE AND APPROPRIATE

* EXTENT OF ANY FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM CLOSURE IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ASCERTAIN AT MOMENT