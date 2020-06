June 19 (Reuters) - H C Slingsby PLC:

* H C SLINGSBY PLC - GROUP SALES IN FIVE MONTHS TO 31 MAY 2020 WERE 3 PER CENT. LOWER

* H C SLINGSBY PLC - TRENDS IN GROUP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AND OVERHEADS EXPERIENCED IN Q1 OF 2020 HAVE CONTINUED IN Q2