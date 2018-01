Jan 5 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S:

* LUNDBECK ENTERS RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP ON NOVEL TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA

* LUNDBECK - NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

* LUNDBECK - A SELECTED DRUG CANDIDATE IS EXPECTED TO BE READY FOR TRANSITION INTO CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT BY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)