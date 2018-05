May 2 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S:

* REG-FDA UPDATES TRINTELLIX® (VORTIOXETINE) LABEL TO INCLUDE DATA SHOWING IMPROVEMENT IN PROCESSING SPEED, AN IMPORTANT ASPECT OF COGNITIVE FUNCTION IN ACUTE MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER (MDD)

* U.S. FDA APPROVED A SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TRINTELLIX (VORTIOXETINE)

* FOCUS AND CONNECT STUDIES SHOW TRINTELLIX HAS A POSITIVE EFFECT ON PROCESSING SPEED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: