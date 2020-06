June 17 (Reuters) - H-Source Holdings Ltd:

* H-SOURCE ANNOUNCES DELAY IN FILING ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD - ANNUAL FINANCIAL FILINGS WERE NOT FILED BEFORE DEADLINE DUE TO UNFORESEEN IMPACTS ARISING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FILE 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL FILINGS WITHIN NEXT FIVE WEEKS