May 15 (Reuters) - H2O Innovation Inc:

* Q3 REVENUE C$26.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$25 MILLION

* H2O INNOVATION - CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG, COMBINING WATER, WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECTS AND O&M, STOOD AT $123.1 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.00

