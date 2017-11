Nov 14 (Reuters) - H2o Innovation Inc

* Q1 loss per share c$0.027

* Q1 revenue rose 13.8 percent to c$22.6 million

* H2O Innovation Inc - ‍consolidated backlog, combining projects and o&m, stood at $105.3 m as of September 30, 2017, compared to $98.5 m in q3 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.03, revenue view c$22.6 million