Nov 28 (Reuters) - H2O Retailing Corp

* Says it plans to transfer Hankyu Hanshin point and affiliated company’s shares to unit Persona Co.,Ltd, with effective date on Feb. 1, 2018

* Says Persona will transfer 500 shares of co’s unit Izumiya Card Co Ltd to the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KGxEm4

