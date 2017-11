Nov 21 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc

* Hackers stole personal data of 57 million customers and drivers from Uber Technologies Inc - Bloomberg‍​

* Compromised data from October 2016 attack included names, email addresses and phone numbers of 50 million Uber riders around the world - Bloomberg‍​

* Personal information of about 7 million drivers were accessed as well, including some 600,000 U.S. driver's license numbers - Bloomberg Source text: bloom.bg/2jdp32o Further company coverage: