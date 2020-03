BRIEF-Haemato FY Net Profit At EUR -1.17 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - HAEMATO AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES OF 197.8 MEUR (PREVIOUS YEAR: 274.1 MEUR)

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) OF -20 KEUR (PREVIOUS YEAR: 6.6 MEUR)

* FY NET PROFIT OF -1.17 MEUR (PREVIOUS YEAR: 6.3 MEUR)

* IS NOT ABLE TO PROVIDE ANY REALISTIC BUSINESS PROJECTIONS DUE TO LATEST DEVELOPMENTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC FOR 2020

* PRECISE EFFECTS WILL LIKELY ONLY BE REALIZED DURING COURSE OF YEAR

* CURRENTLY CONTINUES TO ASSUME THAT INCREASED SALES - COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR - CAN BE ACHIEVED IN 2020

* NO DIVIDEND IS TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019