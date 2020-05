May 18 (Reuters) - Haemato AG:

* Q1 EBITDA OF EUR 954 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1,360 THOUSAND)

* Q1 GENERATED IFRS CONSOLIDATED SALES OF EUR 60.6 MILLION

* Q1 TURNOVER WAS THUS 25.3% ABOVE SALES VOLUME IN EQUIVALENT REVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD