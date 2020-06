BRIEF-Haemonetics Reports Blood Filter Supply Agreement, Sale Of Puerto Rico-Based Operations To GVS

June 3 (Reuters) - Haemonetics Corp:

* HAEMONETICS ANNOUNCES BLOOD FILTER SUPPLY AGREEMENT AND SALE OF PUERTO RICO-BASED MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO GVS, S.P.A

* HAEMONETICS CORP - UPON CLOSING, CO WILL RETAIN ALL IP RIGHTS TO ITS PROPRIETARY BLOOD FILTERS CURRENTLY MANUFACTURED AT FAJARDO FACILITY

* HAEMONETICS CORP - HAEMONETICS EMPLOYEES WHO WORK IN FAJARDO FACILITY WILL BECOME GVS EMPLOYEES.

* HAEMONETICS CORP - GVS WILL OBTAIN CERTAIN OPERATING ASSETS, INCLUDING MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT AND INVENTORY AND A SUBLEASE TO FAJARDO FACILITY

* HAEMONETICS CORP - CO, GVS WILL ALSO ENTER INTO A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

* HAEMONETICS CORP - AGREEMENT WILL GRANT GVS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY BLOOD FILTERS CURRENTLY PRODUCED AT FAJARDO FACILITY