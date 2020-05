May 5 (Reuters) - Haemonetics Corp:

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 4.3 PERCENT TO $238.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73, REVENUE VIEW $246.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE FOR Q4 WAS UP 0.7%

* WILL PRIORITIZE ALLOCATING CAPITAL TO SUPPORT ITS BUSINESS NEEDS FIRST.

* NOT ISSUING ANNUAL GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME. Source: (bit.ly/2SCMYuu) Further company coverage: