BRIEF-Haemonetics Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $0.22

May 8 (Reuters) - Haemonetics Corp:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

* SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 - $1.80

* SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00 - $2.30

* SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 - $175 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42, REVENUE VIEW $227.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.09, REVENUE VIEW $937.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S