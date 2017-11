Nov 7 (Reuters) - Haemonetics Corp:

* Haemonetics - ‍on Nov 1, board approved complexity reduction initiative program, which includes a reduction of headcount and operating costs

* Haemonetics Corp- ‍expect savings from program of about $80 million on an annualized basis once program is completed​

* Haemonetics says expects to incur between $50 million and $60 million to streamline organizational structure - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ybZhl9)