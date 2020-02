BRIEF-Hafnia Q4 EBITDA USD 94.8 Million

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hafnia Ltd:

* TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT (TCE) EARNINGS FOR HAFNIA LIMITED WERE USD 514.4 MILLION IN 2019 AND EBITDA WAS USD 277.8 MILLION IN 2019.

* HAFNIA WILL PAY A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF USD 0.0573 PER SHARE

* Q4 OPERATING REVENUE USD 224.6 MILLION

* THE INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY (IEA) EXPECTS OPEC PRODUCTION TO FALL BY 1 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY IN 2020 TO 29 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY

* THE INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY FORECASTS THAT, ALTHOUGH OPEC OUTPUT WILL CONTINUE TO FALL THROUGH TO 2024, WORLDWIDE OIL SUPPLY IS EXPECTED TO RISE.

* Q4 EBITDA USD 94.8 MILLION

* WHILST A ‘PHASE 1’ TRADE DEAL BETWEEN THE US AND CHINA HAD PROVIDED SOME SUPPORT TO ECONOMIC SENTIMENT, THE RECENT OUTBREAK OF A NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN CHINA COULD HAVE A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)