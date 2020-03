March 25 (Reuters) - Haidilao International Holding Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB26.56 BILLION VERSUS RMB16.97 BILLION

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB2.34 BILLION VERSUS RMB 1.65 BILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.15 PER SHARE HAS BEEN PROPOSED

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF GROUP SINCE JANUARY 2020

* GROUP HAS REOPENED MOST OF THOSE CLOSED RESTAURANTS SINCE MARCH 12, 2020

* SUSPENDED OPERATION OF ALL OF ITS RESTAURANTS IN MAINLAND CHINA SINCE JANUARY 26

