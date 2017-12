Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hailan Holdings Ltd:

* ‍BOARD PASSED A RESOLUTION TO DISQUALIFY YEUNG MAN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 18 DEC ​

* CONFIRMS THAT NEITHER FUNCTIONS OF BOARD NOR CO‘S NORMAL OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY DISQUALIFICATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: